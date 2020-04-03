Get Stimulus Check Faster With Direct Deposit

Don't panic if the IRS doesn't have your direct deposit information. You'll still get your money.

How will you get your economic impact payment?

The IRS will start issuing electronic payments through direct deposit on April 9. Those payments will be deposited into the same banking account reflected on your 2018 or 2019 tax return with funds available by April 14. If the IRS has to send you a paper check, the earliest you'll see your money is the end of April.

What if the IRS doesn't have my direct deposit information?

According to the IRS, The Treasury Department is developing a web-based portal for individuals to update or provide banking information to the IRS online so you can receive payments immediately as opposed to checks in the mail.

Unfortunately, the portal is not up and running yet, but should be soon as Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, said stimulus checks would be going out within two weeks.

