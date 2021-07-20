Get Ready To Shop! Consumer Square In New Hartford Is Getting 5 New Stores

It seems like a lot is going on with stores in Consumer Square in New Hartford as they are adding 5 stores. One of them will be a popular one that already has one location in the Utica area.

Did you see yesterday the news about Five Below? A lot of people were thrown off about there being a sign in front of Consumer Square that read "Five Below Coming Soon". Well, we reported on that and got it all sorted out. They are just moving to a different location inside the plaza. One store is now going in that spot adding a second location to the area.

So, What Stores Are Coming?

Would you look at that! We are getting a Burlington store. According to an employee at the North Utica location, the store will be inhabiting the space where Five Below is moving from and also Pier 1 right next store. So both spaces will be occupied by Burlington.

Don't fear though, this isn't an end for the location at Riverside Center in North Utica. That same employee seemed excited to say the one in New Hartford will be the second Burlington.

Here Are The Four Other Stores We're Getting

Buff City Soap

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Brite Orthodontics

Nama Let It Go

If you do still want to shop at the Burlington location in North Utica, you'll be able to. That traffic in Consumer Square is horrible. Here are a bunch of other parking lots /plaza's in Central New York that also are a little tough to navigate around in.

