Get Paid $1,000 Just to Watch Irish Movies on St. Pat’s Day

Well, here’s a deal that could score you some green just in time for the wearin’ of the green.

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, 2020, Zippia, a career resource company based in San Francisco, wants to pay someone $1,000 to watch Irish movies all day long. Yup. And the winner receives other fun perks as well. Here’s what you’ll get:

$1,000 cash

a McDonald's gift card for 4 LARGE Shamrock Shakes

a family-sized ready-to-go meal of corned beef and cabbage

a copy of your favorite U2 album

a family size box of Lucky Charms

Here’s what YOU’LL be required to do: Watch a list of 10 movies like My Left Foot, The Departed, and Leprechaun. Then, write a 1,000-word summary describing what you learned about the Irish culture. Submissions must be presented in green-colored font.

Interested candidates can apply here: Applications are open now through March 15, at 8 PM Eastern.

Zippia.com is a San Francisco-based career resource and technology company, which helps job seekers empower their career aspirations with knowledgeable data.