Gene Simmons on ‘I Was Made For Loving You': I Hate That Song

It might be one of the biggest hits in the KISS catalog, but when it comes to "I Was Made for Loving You," Gene Simmons has very little affection for the track - even some 40 years since the Gold-selling single landed on the charts.

Speaking to OK! Magazine , Simmons was asked to "Name a KISS song that you weren't crazy about but ended up becoming a hit." The co-founding bassist/singer of the band doesn't hesitate in recalling when Paul Stanley came to him with the disco-influenced composition.

"Well, Paul Stanley comes in and he says, 'Did you write any songs?' I go, 'Oh, yeah. I've got one called 'Almost Human.' 'Yeah? How does it go?' 'I'm almost human. I can't help feelin' strange,'" Simmons answers in the video which can be viewed below. "'Yeah, that's cool. That's a Gene song.' 'How about you, Paul?' He goes, 'I've got one. [Stanley sings] 'Tonight.'' "Ooooh. That's cool. What's the next line?' 'I'm gonna give it all to you.' 'Oh, yeah. I know what 'it' means - I know exactly what you mean.' 'In the darkness.' [claps] 'Love that!' 'There something I wanna do.' 'Yeah, I know what that 'something' is. Wow! That's a cool song. Okay, what's my part?' [sings] 'Do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do.' 'You're killing me. Really? I'm gonna sing like my grandmother?' [sings] 'Do, do, do…' I hate playing that song to [this] day. Stadiums full of people jump up and down like biblical locusts - they go nuts - with tattoos and grilles on...'Ahhhh!' They're all jumping up and down, and I'm going, 'Do, do, do, do, do, do… Kill me now.' Still - still to this day I hate that song."

Despite Simmons not loving the song, there's little doubt that when KISS embarks on their End of the Road: World Tour , "I Was Made for Loving You" will be included in the set. The goodbye trek is set to kick-off next year.

