HBO has announced the air dates and runtimes for all six episodes in the final season of Game of Thrones , which premieres on April 14. The dates are predictable; each of the next five Sundays belong to Game of Thrones . The final episode ever of Game of Thrones airs on May 19. [Openly weeps for six hours]

The runtimes, though, are a little more interesting. The first two episodes run just under an hour, like any typical television drama would and has for decades. But the final four installments are each well over an hour. And they are all well over feature-length in fact. It’s the equivalent of four short movies back to back to back to back. At least we’re getting a lot of Game of Thrones for its abbreviated final season.

Here are all the dates and runtimes so you can mark your calendars:

Episode 1

Premiere: April 14

Runtime: 54 minutes

Episode 2

Premiere: April 21

Runtime: 58 minutes

Episode 3

Premiere: April 28

Runtime: 1 hour 22 minutes

Episode 4

Premiere: May 5

Runtime: 1 hour 18 minutes

Episode 5

Premiere: May 12

Runtime: 1 hour 20 minutes

Episode 6

Premiere: May 19

Runtime: 1 hour 20 minutes

We’ll have lots more when Game of Thrones returns next month.