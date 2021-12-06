Most people decorate their homes and lawns for the holiday season. A teen in Central New York decorated his tractor to salute the men and women who work hard all year long to put food on our tables.

Parked in front of the Ingersoll farm in Fulton, New York is a Christmas tribute to the farmers. 15-year-old Tyler Ingersoll decorated one of the family's farm tractors for the first time. "He saw a video on Tik Tok and decided to do one himself," said mom Bethany.

Credit- Bethany Ingersoll

The brightly lit tractor even has a driver. "He put a polar bear inside the cab," Bethany explained.

Credit - Bethany Ingersoll

The holiday salute to farmers is getting a lot of attention on the Ingersoll farm. "Everyone loves it and now he wants to do all 5 tractors," laughed Bethany.

Check out the unique Christmas display in front of the Ingersoll farm at 111 Owens Road in Fulton, New York.

Credit - Bethany Ingersoll

Tyler isn't the first one to honor our hard-working farmers this holiday season. Dave and Lila Arnold saluted farmers with a 'Combine Christmas.' The huge lights display is in the state of Oregon and it used more than just a tractor. They added the combine too.

