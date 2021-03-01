Free Virtual NYS Tax Filing Help

It's that time again. the daunting task of filing taxes. But don't stress it this year because the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is offering free virtual tax help now. It is absolutely free and experts are available to help with the e-filing of 2020 federal and state income tax returns.

Every year I dread filing my taxes. Even though it doesn't take me long to file, I always run into some sort of problem or question of if I am doing it right. Now, if you are like me, you don't have to stress anymore. If your federal gross income in 2020 was seventy-two thousand dollars or less, you can get free help from tax experts with step-by-step guidance. They offer free tax preparation software while you file your own tax return, according to News 10 ABC.

Get our free mobile app

The best part is that the online tax software is free, safe, convenient, and a secure way to file your taxes. The New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt says of the program:

I highly encourage all eligible New Yorkers—especially those with simple returns—to take advantage of this free tax assistance service to avoid fees charged by tax software vendors and tax preparers.

To take advantage, taxpayers can register online for a session with the tax department. Plan to set aside up to two hours for a session. You can also find the free software online to download. You can get more information on the New York State Department of Tax and Finance HERE.