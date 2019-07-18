Four Piglets Found Dead Among 30 Others Seized In Fort Plain

New York State Police have arrested a Fort Plain man on Animal Cruelty Charges.

Authorities say, Troopers responded to an address on Wagner Hill Road in the Town of Stark to investigate a complaint.

State Police discovered 30 piglets without food or potable drinking water.

Four of the animals were found deceased inside the pen with flies covering their bodies.

53-year-old Robert Sweet was arrested and charged with Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals and Failure to Provide Sustenance.

The Herkimer County Humane Society responded to the scene and placed the living piglets in a temporary home until the investigation is complete.