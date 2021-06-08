New York State Police regularly hold compliance checks for several area convenience stores, liquor stores, bars and restaurants. This is done to ensure employees at those places are not serving or selling alcohol to underage individuals.

State Police recently conducted compliance checks at several locations in Oneida and Herkimer Counties. Out of the 11 businesses there was one arrest made due to an underage sale of alcohol. State Police say the following businesses were dropped in on to make sure they were following all the laws regarding alcohol sales.

Kinney’s Drug store

Tony Harper’s

Daikers

The Back Door Bar

Tow Bar Inn

Cliff’s

Fastrac

White Lake Inn

Scooters Bar

Kratzy’s Bar and Grill

Officials say they want to thank and commend those who were found to be in compliance. They also want to thank those businesses for helping to prevent underage drinking. Unfortunately, State Police announced the arrest of 26-year-old KaSarah J. Rios of Forestport after a compliance check at the Cliff's Local Market on State Route 12 in Alder Creek.

Police say Rios allegedly sold alcohol to someone under the age of 21. Officials say Rios is facing charges of Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the 1st degree and Prohibitive Sale of Alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old. Rios was issued and appearance ticket to answer the charges at a later date at the Town of Boonville Court.

