Food Recall: Why Are There Meatballs in My Chicken Soup?

Imagine opening your can of Chicken Noodle soup and finding meatballs and pasta. It could happen if you purchased a can of Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup.

The USDA says Faribault Foods Inc.is issuing a food recall of more than 15-thousand pounds of soup. Obviously a mislabeling of the products occurred when a meatball pasta combination ended up in cans labeled as organic chicken noodle soup.

In addition to the wrong contents, the soup contains allergens not listed on the label. The meatball pasta soup has milk and soy along with beef and pork products. Here's the can you may find in stores as it was shipped nation wide.

The USDA's website has more information on the recall.