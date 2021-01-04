Food Recall: Polish Sausage Sold at Price Chopper & Hannaford

A California company is recalling ready to eat polish sausage after customers complained of ingredients not listed on the label. The USDA reports the Teton Waters Ranch products were sole at several retail locations in New York, including Price Chopper/Market 32 and Hannaford Supermarkets.

The recall was made after consumers complained the polish sausage contained mozzarella cheese, a known allergen, and red bell peppers, neither of which were listed on the ingredient's label. The 10-oz. vacuum packed packages are marked with lot code “202831,” “Use or Freeze By: JAN/8/21” date and bear establishment number “Est. 6024” on the side of the packaging label.

USDA.gov

No reports of ill effects have been confirmed, but the USDA urges consumers who have purchased these products to throw them away or return to the place of purchase for a refund. Read more on the recall at the USDA's website.