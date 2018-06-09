Ryan Gosling Suits Up For Space in ‘First Man’ Photos

A couple months back we got the first glimpse at Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong. A poster banner teased Gosling’s blue-eyed astronaut over an image of the moon. Now the first photos from Damien Chazelle ’s Armstrong biopic have arrived to show off a little more.

In First Man , the actor reunites with his La La Land director to portray the legendary man on the moon. People magazine released a series of new photos on Wednesday featuring Gosling suited up in NASA gear, sharing a dance with his wife ( Claire Foy , playing Armstrong’s first wife Janet), and a peek at the Apollo 11 rocket launch.

The biopic will of course detail the historic moon landing, but Chazelle’s film is also interested in exploring the psychology behind the astronaut, as well as his family life and tragedy:

Ryan and I described the movie to each other as it’s about the moon and the kitchen, which means basically we wanted to tell the story about one of the most epic accomplishments in human history, but root it very much in the intimate and the day to day details of what it was actually like.

Wait, if this dives into his history, that means we may get more jazz in Chazelle’s movie –the real Armstrong was in a jazz band. What if First Man is actually about Armstrong’s band and not space? Will Gosling play the piano on the moon? Will he mansplain jazz to his fellow astronauts? We’ll soon find out when First Man hits theaters October 12.