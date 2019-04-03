Firefighters Battle Massive Fire On Route 365 In Trenton

Firefighters from several departments are battling a massive fire on Route 365 in Trenton.

The fire started in a barn at around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon and spread to two nearby structures due to windy conditions.

It also sparked a brush fire.

There's no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.

The State DOT says Route 365 is currently closed in both directions between Mapledale Road and Korber Road in the Village of Holland Patent due to the fire.