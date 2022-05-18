Find the FrogFest Toyota Tacoma Secret Ticket Stops to See Dylan Scott
We're hitting the road to send you to FrogFest 33. Just find the Toyota Tacoma Secret Ticket Stops to win.
Every week we'll take the Toyota Tacoma to different locations throughout Central New York. Find us and you'll not only win tickets to see Dylan Scott headline FrogFest on June 18, but you may also be going in VIP style, with food and non-alcoholic drinks for the day.
Tailgate FrogFest Seats
One lucky winner will get to sit in the back of the Toyota Tacoma in the VIP section at FrogFest 33.
Secret Ticket Stop Dates
Thursday, May 19
Wednesday, May 25
Wednesday, June 1
Tuesday, June 7
Monday, June 13
Wednesday, June 15
Polly & Carl will give clues on where and when the Secret Ticket Stops will be. Be sure to tune in to Facebook to find out each week.
FrogFest 33
Dylan Scott, one of country music's hottest stars, will headline FrogFest 33, presented by Curtis Lumber on June 18 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.
WHAT: FrogFest 33
WHEN: June 18
WHERE: Herkimer County Fairgrounds
GATES: 11:30 AM
MUSIC: 12:00 PM
ENTERTAINMENT
Dylan Scott
Brooke Moriber
Alexandria Corn
Alyssa Trahan
Frankie Justin
Whiskey Creek
More acts announced soon
TICKET PRICES
$23 General Admission
$65 - Curtis Lumber VIP tickets include a private cash bar, food, private bathrooms, FrogFest T-Shirt, and special seating.
Kids 10 and under FREE with General Admission (VIP tickets $65)
$30 at the gate June 18
Get your tickets for FrogFest 33, sponsored by Curtis Lumber, online or at the Herkimer County Fairground. "I'm pumped up. That's longer than I've been alive, so I'm glad I'm gonna make it for the 33rd year."