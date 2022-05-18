Find the FrogFest Toyota Tacoma Secret Ticket Stops to See Dylan Scott

We're hitting the road to send you to FrogFest 33. Just find the Toyota Tacoma Secret Ticket Stops to win.

Every week we'll take the Toyota Tacoma to different locations throughout Central New York. Find us and you'll not only win tickets to see Dylan Scott headline FrogFest on June 18, but you may also be going in VIP style, with food and non-alcoholic drinks for the day.

Tailgate FrogFest Seats

One lucky winner will get to sit in the back of the Toyota Tacoma in the VIP section at FrogFest 33.

Secret Ticket Stop Dates

Thursday, May 19

Wednesday, May 25

Wednesday, June 1

Tuesday, June 7

Monday, June 13

Wednesday, June 15

Polly & Carl will give clues on where and when the Secret Ticket Stops will be. Be sure to tune in to Facebook to find out each week.

FrogFest 33

Dylan Scott, one of country music's hottest stars, will headline FrogFest 33, presented by Curtis Lumber on June 18 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.

WHAT: FrogFest 33

WHEN: June 18

WHERE: Herkimer County Fairgrounds

GATES: 11:30 AM

MUSIC: 12:00 PM

ENTERTAINMENT

Dylan Scott

Brooke Moriber

Alexandria Corn

Alyssa Trahan

Frankie Justin

Whiskey Creek

More acts announced soon

TICKET PRICES

$23 General Admission

$65 - Curtis Lumber VIP tickets include a private cash bar, food, private bathrooms, FrogFest T-Shirt, and special seating.

Kids 10 and under FREE with General Admission (VIP tickets $65)

$30 at the gate June 18

Get your tickets for FrogFest 33, sponsored by Curtis Lumber, online or at the Herkimer County Fairground. "I'm pumped up. That's longer than I've been alive, so I'm glad I'm gonna make it for the 33rd year."

