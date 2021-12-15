Fatal Crash on County Route 9 in Scio Under Investigation

Authorities are still investigating a one-car crash on County Route 9 on Monday afternoon.

The accident took place on December 13, 2021 at approximately 2:45pm in the Allegany town of Scio, New York.

New York State Police say that a 2013 Chrysler was travelling south and, for an as yet undetermined reason, the car left the road on the east shoulder and hit a group of trees.

The vehicle overturned. The driver and only occupant of the car is identified as 30-year-old Edward D. Linnecke, Jr. of Scio. The Allegany County Coroner pronounced Linnecke dead at the scene. New York State Police say that an autopsy is scheduled at Olean General Hospital in Olean, New York.

Officials say that this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have information that would be helpful to the investigation is asked to call State Police. Additionally, anyone who was in the area of the incident when it occurred and who can provide witness observations is asked to contact investigators.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. Although the investigation is continuing at the time of this posting, no additional information is available.]

