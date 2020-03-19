My heart! The Byrne family didn't want grandma's 95th birthday to go by without celebrating. Due to the coronavirus they had to improvise.

Kathleen Byrne walked out onto her porch to watch her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids sing happy birthday from the street on Wednesday in Syracuse. "We had to keep our distance but we couldn’t not see our best girl on her birthday," said Sara Byrne.

To avoid the spread of COVID-19, people have been staying home and practicing social distancing, especially the elderly and anyone with a weak immune system. But social distancing doesn't mean you can't stay in touch or celebrate special moments. You just have to be creative.

Byrne

"I'm sorry we're not all together but you're all together," grandma said.

The birthday celebration is gaining lots of attention. "We had to explain to grandma what going viral meant," said Sara. "She just replied with I'm just grandma."

Lucky for grandma, the party isn't cancelled, it's just been moved. "We had to postpone the party, but we plan to all get together this summer," Sara said.

Happy birthday Grandma! Hope you're big day was a special one.