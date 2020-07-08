FACT: 2 Types Of Lysol Kills The Coronavirus On Surfaces

The EPA has approved two surface disinfectant products that effectively kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Mom was right all along; she used Lysol on every door handle and all surfaces when anyone was sick in the house. I hope she’s stocked up because we bet these two disinfectant sprays will be hard to find. Yes, it will be the new toilet paper.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released new information about how to safely and effectively kill COVID-19 on surfaces with the newly approved Lysol Disinfectant Spray (EPA Reg No. 777-99) and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist (EPA Reg No. 777-127). The laboratory did testing of the products and proved they are effective against killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Remember, you must follow the directions for these to work correctly, and these chemicals should NOT be ingested or used on your body. The EPA encourages you to follow these steps:

Step 1: Check that your product is EPA-approved

Find the EPA registration number on the product. Then, check to see if it is on EPA’s list of approved disinfectants at epa.gov/listn

Step 2: Read the directions

Follow the product’s directions. Check “use sites” and “surface types” to see where you can use the product. Read the “precautionary statements.”

Step 3: Pre-clean the surface

Make sure to wash the surface with soap and water if the directions mention pre-cleaning or if the surface is visibly dirty.

Step 4: Follow the contact time

You can find the contact time in the directions. The surface should remain wet the whole time to ensure the product is effective.

Step 5: Wear gloves and wash your hands

For disposable gloves, discard them after each cleaning. For reusable gloves, dedicate a pair to disinfecting COVID-19. Wash your hands after removing the gloves.

The EPA has also established a list of 420 disinfectants that meet their criteria against harder to kill viruses that can be found here.

Try to stay healthy by wearing a facemask and wash your hands!!!