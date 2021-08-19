Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley

Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.

Visitors to the Newburgh waterfront have been captivated by a huge boat that's been docked outside Billy Joe's Ribworks for weeks. We did some investigating and learned everything you need to know about the yacht.

The yacht is named Bella Vita.

The Bella Vita was built by Lurssen in 2010. It's about 197 feet and costs $60 million.

The 197-foot yacht can reach a maximum speed of 16 knots and a cruise speed of 11 knots, according to Yacht Harbor.

The $60 million yacht has six cabins that can house up to 12 guests.

The boat has a crew of 22, according to Super Yacht Fan.

The annual running cost for the $60 million yacht is $6 million.

The Bella Vita is owned by Dwight Schar.

Back in 2010, Forbes ranked Schar as the 937th wealthiest person in the country.

Schar owns NVHomes, one of the largest homebuilders in the country.

Schar was also a minority owner of the Washington Football Team until this year and also was Republican National Committee’s finance chairman.

In 2020, Washington Football Team owner Dan Synder said he was being extorted by the minority owners including Schar, according to ESPN.

In July the NFL banned Schar from ever owning any NFL team, NBC reports.

Before coming to Newburgh, Schar's boat was docked in Newburyport, MA where it was involved in an accident when leaving on July 28, the Newbury Port News reports.

It remains unclear why Schar's luxury yacht is docked in Newburgh.

