Everything You Need To Know about COVID-19 and Summer Camps

Governor Andrew Cuomo, just like most of the governors across the US, has a very difficult decision to make regarding opening up our state. One major decision that many parents are waiting to hear about is whether summer camps will be open. Some private summer camps aren’t waiting for the governor to make the decision for them, they’ve decided to close their camps for the summer.

Camp owners and directors are anxiously awaiting a final word from the governor letting them know when and if openings are going to be possible. Some believe that the word will come so late that it won’t make much sense to open. Just yesterday, Camp Chingachgook announced that they would be canceling their traditional 2020 season. The camp made the difficult decision after consulting with health officials, industry leaders, as well as government officials.

It appears as though the Camp Chingachgook experience will be more like daycare rather than a traditional YMCA camping experience. The camp’s participants will be drastically reduced, going from nearly 3,000 down to just 700. The camp will offer many of the usual activities like art and playtime. One of the most popular activities, swimming, will not be offered this year. This will surely be a very disappointing adjustment for children accustomed to typical camp life.

Needless to say, parents depend on summer camp to assure a safe and fun environment for their children. How can parents return to work without proper care for their children with schools closed and summer camps shut down? This is just another way that COVID-19 is making life more difficult for average working parents in America.