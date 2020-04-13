Employers MUST Provide Essential Workers With FREE Masks

A new Executive Order will address what essential workers are entitled to free face masks from their employers in New York State.

Employers who are still open for business must supply employees with free face masks if they are associating with the public.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Sunday, April 12, 2020, that he will issue an Executive Order directing "employers to provide essential workers with cloth or surgical masks free of charge to wear when directly interacting with the public."

The new order mandates employers must provide protection against the coronavirus. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are challenging to maintain like grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, and restaurants offering take out.

The use of a face mask can slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

Better late than never?

