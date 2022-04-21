Elderly Residents Saved After Getting Stuck Fishing in New York

New York State officials had to spring into action to save two people who needed to be rescued after getting stuck fishing at a state park.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Each week, Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State.

Among the new items this week were DEC officers saving two people who were stuck after fishing at a state park.

Public Assistance: Town of Caneadea, Allegany County

On Wednesday, April 13 around 2:45 p.m., Forest Rangers Krulish and Thaine received a report of two anglers stranded in a pickup truck on Allen Lake State Forest. Rangers spoke to the 68 and 72-year-olds and determined they were following GPS directions after a fishing trip and ended up on an abandoned road, unable to turn around.

One of the fishers was in need of medication, according to the DEC.

"Because one of the subjects needed their medication, which was back at their camp, Rangers walked in and escorted the subjects back to their camp," the DEC wrote in a press release.

A tow truck with specialized off-road equipment arrived at 9:15 p.m. to assist the stuck vehicle and resources were clear by 10 p.m. No injuries were reported.

