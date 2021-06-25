Double-Dip: How To Get Madison County Restaurants Meals for Half Price
Madison County is announcing the more than 40 restaurants taking part in the “Madison Eats Local Program.”
“Madison Eats Local” is a gift card matching program.
Madison County residents will be able to register for vouchers for their favorite restaurant and double their money.
Vouchers will be available beginning on Monday at 4:00 p.m at madisonlocaleats.com
The voucher will be for either a $50 or $100 gift card.
Then the customer will take that voucher to the restaurant they selected, pay half of the amount, and receive in exchange a gift card for the entire amount.
That means select a voucher for $100, bring that voucher to the restaurant, pay $50 and get a $100 gift card.
Here are the participating restaurants:
- Brae Loch Inn – Cazenovia, NY
- Brewster Inn – Cazenovia, NY
- Bueno Tacos – Hamilton, NY
- Caz Pizza – Cazenovia, NY
- Center Street Market 13032 – Canastota, NY
- Cole Yard – DeRuyter, NY
- Dave’s Diner at Common Grounds – Cazenovia, NY
- DeMario’s Eatery – Chittenango, NY
- Due Passi Pizzeria at Lincklean House – Cazenovia, NY
- Flour & Salt Bakery – Hamilton, NY
- Fojo Beans – Hamilton, NY
- Foothill Hops Farm & Brewery – Munnsville, NY
- Georgetown Inn – Georgetown, NY
- Good Nature Farm Brewery – Hamilton, NY
- Hamilton Whole Foods – Hamilton, NY
- HipStir Café – Oneida, NY
- Hometown Pizzeria – Canastota, NY
- Hotel Solsville – Madison, NY
- Johnnie’s Pier 31 Restaurant – Canastota, NY
- Knotty Pine Diner – Wampsville, NY
- Lakers Lounge at Hampton Inn – Cazenovia, NY
- Lincklaen House Tavern – Cazenovia, NY
- Mad Tacos – Nelson, NY
- Madison Bistro Farm to Table – Wampsville, NY
- Madison County Distillery – Cazenovia, NY
- MaMA SHEPS Mobile Café – Leonardsville, NY
- Maxwells Chocolates & Ice Cream – Hamilton, NY
- Meier’s Creek Brewing Co. – Cazenovia, NY
- Peterboro General Store – Peterboro, NY
- Poolville Country Store – Earlville, NY
- Quack’s Village Inn – Madison, NY
- Ray Brothers BBQ – Bouckville, NY
- Shelly’s – DeRuyter, NY
- Sugar Shack Café and Bakery – DeRuyter, NY
- Ten Pin Restaurant – Chittenango, NY
- The Copper Turret – Morrisville, NY
- The Fireside Café – Oneida, NY
- The Roadside Inn – West Eaton, NY
- The Toast – Cazenovia, NY
- Theodore’s Restaurant – Canastota, NY
- Three Pines Restaurant – Canastota, NY
- Ye Olde Landmark Tavern – Bouckville, NY
- Ye Olde Pizza Pub – Hamilton, NY
- Zem’s Ice Cream – Canastota, NY
“We know the past year has been difficult for our local businesses and our residents,” says Madison County Board Chairman John Becker. “The Madison Local Eats program is just a small way we can help out our restaurants and at the same time help out our residents.”
The Madison County reimbursement comes from the $13.7 million the County received as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.