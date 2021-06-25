Madison County is announcing the more than 40 restaurants taking part in the “Madison Eats Local Program.”

“Madison Eats Local” is a gift card matching program.

Madison County residents will be able to register for vouchers for their favorite restaurant and double their money.

Vouchers will be available beginning on Monday at 4:00 p.m at madisonlocaleats.com

The voucher will be for either a $50 or $100 gift card.

Then the customer will take that voucher to the restaurant they selected, pay half of the amount, and receive in exchange a gift card for the entire amount.

That means select a voucher for $100, bring that voucher to the restaurant, pay $50 and get a $100 gift card.

Here are the participating restaurants:

“We know the past year has been difficult for our local businesses and our residents,” says Madison County Board Chairman John Becker. “The Madison Local Eats program is just a small way we can help out our restaurants and at the same time help out our residents.”

The Madison County reimbursement comes from the $13.7 million the County received as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.