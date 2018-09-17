Early Bear Hunting Season Opening In Northern New York

Looking to hunt some bear? Early bear hunting season is opening in northern New York.

WKTV reports that early bear season starts Saturday over much of northern New York and runs through October 12th.

There are an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 wild bears in New York state, with most of them living in the Adirondacks and Catskills."

A friendly reminder: regular big game hunting season for deer and bear begins on October 20th in northern New York, and November 17th in the southern zone.

ALSO, You could go enter to go on a Candian Bear Hunting trip at THE GUYS EXPO Saturday September 22nd .