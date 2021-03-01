A driver is lucky to be alive after a piece of metal flew through the windshield of his truck, hitting him in the head on the New York State Thruway.

Miraculously, after being hit, the driver was able to maintain control of his truck, and pull over to the side of the highway. The East Syracuse Fire Department says the driver was conscious and breathing when firefighters arrived on the scene. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital Trauma Center by EAVES Ambulance.

Photo Credit - East Syracuse Fire Department via Facebook

The truck driver said there was a flatbed tractor trailer in front of him that was carrying junk cars when the accident happened.

The accident occurred Thursday, February 25 near mile marker 279 in the westbound lanes of the Thruway.

New York State Police are investigating the crash.

