Drink a Beer Save a Snail

Usually when you hear about an endangered species, the remaining survivors seem to be located in a jungle somewhere on another continent. But in the case of this endangered snail, the lone remaining survivors in the wild are right here in Central New York.

The Chittenango Ovate Amber Snail, known as the "Chitt," is only known to exist in the wild at Chittenango Falls State Park. It's name comes from the Falls along with the shape and color of its shell. Unfortunately the current population is less than one-hundred as floods, droughts, rockslides, and hikers have all played a part in their demise. Fortunately, there is help coming even from an unexpected source, a brewery.

About 5 years ago a combined effort from New York's State Parks and DEC divisions, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse started a captive breeding program. They even started a Facebook group known as "The Snailblazers."

Now coming to aid the endangered snail is Critz Farms in Cazenovia. The combination farm and brewery is making a special Endangered Species IPA. Proceeds from the IPA go directly to incubator program to try and save the Chittenango Ovate Amber Snail. Here's how the beer is described:

A fluffy head of foam introduces a delicate bitterness, balancing the sweet and tart character of the blood orange finish. A delightfully citrusy, medium-bodied beer

