Documentary Being Produced About Rome NY’s Woodstock 99

Were you at Woodstock 99 in Rome? Want to share your story?

Celia Aniskovich, a documentary producer based in New York City, is working on an upcoming project about Woodstock 99. This film will take a look at the landmark event through the eyes of the people that attended the event, as well as the people that helped make the festival possible - from promoters, to vendors, sponsors, local residents of Rome, county officials, performers, and everyone in between.

Ceila would like to talk to you about your experiences at the festival. She posted on Facebook seeking for stories:

Perhaps you were an attendee, maybe you volunteered to help, served as a vendor, were operating a local business - or something else entirely! No experience is too big or too small."

If you'd like to take part, free to contact her via email at caniskovich@gmail.com or on her cell at 203-889-6309 if you'd like to know more about the project or have a memory to share.

Do You Remember 1999?

Woodstock '99 ran from July 22nd – July 25th back in 1999. Approximately 200,000 people attended the festival. If you were in Rome that weekend, it was a weekend filled with traveling music fans, and the city completely flooded with people. I personally remember our home turned into a hotel with my parents friends from out of state staying for the weekend. Despite the last day of the festival leaving a bad taste in the mouth by many, for the most part, it was one heck of a weekend.

On July 23rd 1999, you would have found music from Moe, The Roots, and of course Sheryl Crow. Here's her performance from that day: