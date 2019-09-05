Do you Want to be the Official NFL Food Taste Tester?

Get paid to eat at NFL games? SIGN ME UP!

If you anything like me, you are excited that the NFL football season is about to get underway. Maybe you like to play fantasy football, bet on the games or just watch. No matter what you enjoy doing with the NFL, this looks like something we could all be good at.

How would you like to get paid to try out some of the amazing food at football stadiums across the country?

According to the website Food Beast, a company called Pickswise has begun a search to find and hire an NFL food taster for this season to rank the food at NFL stadiums. They are calling the job, the Official NFL Taste Tester.

Here is the job description, if hired your job duties will include traveling to NFL stadiums to taste their concessions including tacos, nachos, burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches. The company will give you money to buy food, game tickets and $500 for your time.

If this sounds like something you could handle this football season, to enter all you need to do is tweet @PickswiseNFL with a picture of you at a game, eating food, or both. Make sure you also use the hashtag #NFLFoodTester, and follow their account.

The competition started back on August 29th and ends September 9th, so you still have time to enter. You must be 21 years old or older to enter.