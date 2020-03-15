The DMV is the latest to close amid the coronavirus pandemic. All 27 offices in New York will be appointment only.

The DMV in Oneida County will be shut down for a week, County Executive Anthony Picente announced during a briefing. If you need help you can go online to DMV.ny.gov. You can even make an appointment.

Governor Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to stay home and businesses to close and allow employees to work from home. Some restaurants have moved to drive thru orders or delivery only.

Schools have been closed in central New York for the next several weeks. Get the latest closings and cancellations below.

