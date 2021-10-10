Did We Catch You Crossing The 2021 Boilermaker Road Race Finish Line?

The Boilermaker Road Race is one of the many events around the world and our community that has been impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This year, the Road Race celebrates 44 years of running. And after being held virtually last year in 2020, America’s Greatest 15K Road Race finally was back in action with runners, ready to hit the pavement.

Something new this year is that all registered runners must have been vaccinated by September 22 in order to participate in today's competition. Registrants had to provide proof of their vaccinations and identity with a valid photo ID when they picked up their race packets at the Health Expo that was at the Sangertown Mall, in New Hartford.

The iconic post-race after-party was also different this year, only allowing runners for health safety.

We have been at the finish line reporting winners and times, but let's see if you recognize anyone in these photos as these racers crossed the finish line.

