The constant rain in Central New York is washing out roads, flooding homes, and closing businesses.

Residents near the Sauquoit Creek in Whitesboro have been evacuated as the water continues to rise to the top of the bridge. The rain created a sinkhole near the North Utica BJ's/Walmart and closed a golf course in Clinton.

Take a look at pictures showing Mother Nature's destruction throughout CNY.

Flooding Washes Out Roads, Homes & Businesses in CNY

2019 Halloween Flood

This isn't the first time Mother Nature has covered the area in too much rain. The Halloween night flood of 2019 not only closed roads but washed them away. Parking lots became lakes. Homes lost roofs and ceilings.

Flood Rescues, Missing Roads, Washed Out Bridges From 2019 Halloween Flood

Camp Floats Down West Canada Creek

It wasn't just in Whitesboro and Utica either. The Halloween flood was so bad a camp was seen floating down West Canada Creek in Poland.

Women Trapped in Flooded Car

Two women spent an hour trapped inside a water-filled SUV before help arrived during the Halloween flood. Nichiah Humphrey and Kristie Collis Griffith were driving home on Route 5 in Frankfort when flooded roads forced them to turn around. "Water grabbed the SUV and it just started rushing in," says Humphrey.

The women called 9-1-1 but it took Schuyler Fire Department a while to find a way to get to them. "The SUV filled up so fast," says Humphrey. "It was at our ankles when we called for help and at our belly buttons by the time we hung up."

Nichiah Humphrey

As Humphrey and Griffith waited in the dirty, cold water for help to arrive, 6 people were rescued from the roof of the house 500 feet away.

Nichiah Humphrey

Help finally arrived and pulled both women out the windows.

2017 Flood

Flooding seems to occur every other year in Central New York. In 2017 roads were washed out once again, homes were left under water and some people found unique ways to get around.