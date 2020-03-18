Destiny USA Closing Indefinitely

Destiny USA will shut down today.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon ordered all county malls to close at 5pm until further notice to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The executive order is another step to remain ahead of the COVID-19 crisis and flatten the curse through social distancing. "Our community has come together in a truly remarkable way during this crisis," said McMahon who reminds everyone to look out for one another.

Pyramid previously announced reduced hours at Destiny USA and Sangertown Square Mall. No word on the fate of Sangertown.

