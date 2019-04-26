Def Leppard Reveal ‘Volume Two’ Box Set Details
Fresh off their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, Def Leppard will revisit their past a little more with the upcoming release of Volume Two, the second installment of their limited edition box set. This is the second of four volumes, with the band's '90s output encapsulated.
The set will be available as a 10-LP, 180gm vinyl box set or as a limited edition 7-CD set featuring all of the '90s recordings with their original packaging. The group had Ronan McHugh remaster the set, which was cut by Greg Moore. Look for it arriving on June 21.
For those needing a refresher, the band's '90s output included 1992's chart-topping Adrenalize album, the b-sides and rarities 1993 set Retro Active, the polarizing 1996 album Slang, which marked guitarist Vivian Campbell's first full album with the band, and 1999's Top 10 release, Euphoria. Also included in this box will be Rarities Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, with singer Joe Elliott sifting through the archives to add more b-sides and live recordings.
Def Leppard - Volume 2 will also come with a 40-page hardbound book filled with rare photos and introductions penned by the band members. You can check out the full track listing for the set below and get your pre-orders in ahead of the June 21 street date at this location.
Def Leppard will also be busy touring in the coming months. Look for the band playing a residency in Las Vegas as well as playing shows in Europe and Canada. All dates can be found here.
Def Leppard 7-CD Box Set
CD ONE - Adrenalize
Let's Get Rocked
Heaven Is
Make Love Like A Man
Tonight
White Lightning
Stand Up (Kick Love into Motion)
Personal Property
Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad?
I Wanna Touch U
Tear It Down
CD TWO – Retro Active
Desert Song
Fractured Love
Action
Two Steps Behind (Acoustic Version)
She's Too Tough
Miss You in A Heartbeat
Only After Dark
Ride into The Sun
From the Inside
Ring of Fire
I Wanna Be Your Hero
Miss You in A Heartbeat (Electric Version)
Two Steps Behind (Electric Version)
CD THREE - Slang
Truth?
Turn to Dust
Slang
All I Want Is Everything
Work It Out
Breathe A Sigh
Deliver Me
Gift of Flesh
Blood Runs Cold
Where Does Love Go When It Dies
Pearl of Euphoria
CD FOUR - Euphoria
Demolition Man
Promises
Back in Your Face
Goodbye
All Night
Paper Sun
It's Only Love
21st Century Sha La La La Girl
To Be Alive
Disintegrate
Guilty
Day After Day
Kings of Oblivion
CD FIVE - Rarities Vol. 2
Tonight (Demo Version 2)
When Love and Hate Collide (Original Demo)
From the Inside – B-Side
Two Steps Behind (Acoustic) – B-Side
She's Too Tough (Joe's Demo) – B-Side
Miss You in A Heartbeat (Phil's Demo) -B-Side
Tonight (Acoustic - Sun Studios Version) – B-Side
S.M.C. – B-Side
Hysteria (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn)
Photograph (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn)
Pour Some Sugar on Me (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn)
Let's Get Rocked (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn)
CD SIX – Rarities Vol. 3
Armageddon It (Live in Singapore)
Two Steps Behind (Live in Singapore)
From the Inside (Live in Singapore)
Animal (Live in Singapore)
When Love and Hate Collide (Live in Singapore)
Pour Some Sugar on Me (Live in Singapore)
When Love and Hate Collide – B-Side
Can't Keep Away from The Flame – B-Side
Truth – Original Version
Move with Me Slowly – B-Side
Work It Out (Original Demo Version) – B-Side
CD SEVEN – Rarities Vol. 4
Bringin' On the Heartbreak (Live in Montreal)
Switch 625 (Live in Montreal)
Miss You in A Heartbeat (Live in Montreal)
Work It Out (Live in Montreal)
Deliver Me (Live in Montreal)
When Saturday Comes – B-Side
Jimmy’s Theme – B-Side
Burnout – B-Side
Immortal ��� B-Side
World Collide – B-Side
I Am Your Child – bonus track
Demolition Man – Denver
When Love and Hate Collide – Tokyo
Paper Sun – Tokyo
Goodbye – Tokyo
10-LP BOX SET
ALBUM ONE – Adrenalize
SIDE ONE
Let’s Get Rocked
Heaven Is
Make Love Like A Man
Tonight
White Lightning
SIDE TWO
Stand Up (Kick Love into Motion)
Personal Property
Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad?
I Wanna Touch U
Tear It Down
ALBUM TWO – Retro Active
SIDE ONE
Desert Song
Fractured Love
Action
Two Steps Behind (Acoustic Version)
SIDE TWO
She’s Too Tough
Miss You in A Heartbeat
Only After Dark
Ride into The Sun
SIDE THREE
From the Inside
Ring of Fire
I Wanna Be Your Hero
SIDE FOUR
Miss You in A Heartbeat (Electric Version)
Two Steps Behind (Electric Version)
ALBUM THREE – Slang
SIDE ONE
Truth?
Turn to Dust
Slang
All I Want Is Everything
Work It Out
Breathe A Sigh
SIDE TWO
Deliver Me
Gift of Flesh
Blood Runs Cold
Where Does Love Go When It Dies
Pearl of Euphoria
ALBUM FOUR – Euphoria
SIDE ONE
Demolition Man
Promises
Back in Your Face
Goodbye
SIDE TWO
All Night
Paper Sun
It’s Only Love
SIDE THREE
21st Century Sha La La La Girl
To Be Alive
Disintegrate
SIDE FOUR
Guilty
Day After Day
Kings of Oblivion
ALBUM FIVE – RARITIES VOL 2
SIDE ONE
Tonight (Demo Version 2)
When Love and Hate Collide (Original Demo)
From the Inside – B-Side
Two Steps Behind (Acoustic) – B-Side
SIDE TWO
She’s Too Tough (Joe’s Demo)- B-Side
Miss You in A Heartbeat (Phil’s Demo) – B-Side
Tonight (Acoustic – Sun Studios Version) – B-Side
S.M.C. – B-Side
SIDE THREE
(In the Club in Your Face – Bonn)
Hysteria
Photograph
Pour Some Sugar on Me
Let’s Get Rocked
SIDE FOUR
(Live in Singapore)
Armageddon It
Two Steps Behind
From the Inside
Animal
When Love and Hate Collide
Pour Some Sugar on Me
ALBUM SIX – RARITIES VOL 3
SIDE ONE
When Love and Hate Collide – B-Side
Can’t Keep Away from The Flame –B-Side
Truth – Original Version
Move with Me Slowly – B-Side
Work It Out (Original Demo Version)
SIDE TWO
(Live in Montreal)
Bringin’ On the Heartbreak
Switch 625
Miss You in A Heartbeat
Work It Out
Deliver Me
SIDE THREE
When Saturday Comes – B-Side
Jimmy’s Theme – B-Side
Burnout – B-Side
Immortal – B-Side
World Collide – B-Side
I Am Your Child –bonus track
SIDE FOUR
Demolition Man – Denver
When Love and Hate Collide –Tokyo
Paper Sun – Tokyo
Goodbye – Tokyo
See Def Leppard's Hysteria in the 20 Best Selling Hard Rock + Metal Albums in the U.S.