Def Leppard Reveal ‘Volume Two’ Box Set Details

Fresh off their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, Def Leppard will revisit their past a little more with the upcoming release of Volume Two , the second installment of their limited edition box set. This is the second of four volumes, with the band's '90s output encapsulated.

The set will be available as a 10-LP, 180gm vinyl box set or as a limited edition 7-CD set featuring all of the '90s recordings with their original packaging. The group had Ronan McHugh remaster the set, which was cut by Greg Moore. Look for it arriving on June 21.

For those needing a refresher, the band's '90s output included 1992's chart-topping Adrenalize album, the b-sides and rarities 1993 set Retro Active , the polarizing 1996 album Slang , which marked guitarist Vivian Campbell's first full album with the band, and 1999's Top 10 release, Euphoria . Also included in this box will be Rarities Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, with singer Joe Elliott sifting through the archives to add more b-sides and live recordings.

Def Leppard - Volume 2 will also come with a 40-page hardbound book filled with rare photos and introductions penned by the band members. You can check out the full track listing for the set below and get your pre-orders in ahead of the June 21 street date at this location .

Def Leppard will also be busy touring in the coming months. Look for the band playing a residency in Las Vegas as well as playing shows in Europe and Canada. All dates can be found here .

Def Leppard 7-CD Box Set

CD ONE - Adrenalize

Let's Get Rocked

Heaven Is

Make Love Like A Man

Tonight

White Lightning

Stand Up (Kick Love into Motion)

Personal Property

Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad?

I Wanna Touch U

Tear It Down

CD TWO – Retro Active

Desert Song

Fractured Love

Action

Two Steps Behind (Acoustic Version)

She's Too Tough

Miss You in A Heartbeat

Only After Dark

Ride into The Sun

From the Inside

Ring of Fire

I Wanna Be Your Hero

Miss You in A Heartbeat (Electric Version)

Two Steps Behind (Electric Version)

CD THREE - Slang

Truth?

Turn to Dust

Slang

All I Want Is Everything

Work It Out

Breathe A Sigh

Deliver Me

Gift of Flesh

Blood Runs Cold

Where Does Love Go When It Dies

Pearl of Euphoria

CD FOUR - Euphoria

Demolition Man

Promises

Back in Your Face

Goodbye

All Night

Paper Sun

It's Only Love

21st Century Sha La La La Girl

To Be Alive

Disintegrate

Guilty

Day After Day

Kings of Oblivion

CD FIVE - Rarities Vol. 2

Tonight (Demo Version 2)

When Love and Hate Collide (Original Demo)

From the Inside – B-Side

Two Steps Behind (Acoustic) – B-Side

She's Too Tough (Joe's Demo) – B-Side

Miss You in A Heartbeat (Phil's Demo) -B-Side

Tonight (Acoustic - Sun Studios Version) – B-Side

S.M.C. – B-Side

Hysteria (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn)

Photograph (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn)

Pour Some Sugar on Me (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn)

Let's Get Rocked (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn)

CD SIX – Rarities Vol. 3

Armageddon It (Live in Singapore)

Two Steps Behind (Live in Singapore)

From the Inside (Live in Singapore)

Animal (Live in Singapore)

When Love and Hate Collide (Live in Singapore)

Pour Some Sugar on Me (Live in Singapore)

When Love and Hate Collide – B-Side

Can't Keep Away from The Flame – B-Side

Truth – Original Version

Move with Me Slowly – B-Side

Work It Out (Original Demo Version) – B-Side

CD SEVEN – Rarities Vol. 4

Bringin' On the Heartbreak (Live in Montreal)

Switch 625 (Live in Montreal)

Miss You in A Heartbeat (Live in Montreal)

Work It Out (Live in Montreal)

Deliver Me (Live in Montreal)

When Saturday Comes – B-Side

Jimmy’s Theme – B-Side

Burnout – B-Side

Immortal ��� B-Side

World Collide – B-Side

I Am Your Child – bonus track

Demolition Man – Denver

When Love and Hate Collide – Tokyo

Paper Sun – Tokyo

Goodbye – Tokyo

