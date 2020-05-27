DEC Says Its Campgrounds Will Stay Closed Until June 7

Although Governor Cuomo allowed campgrounds across New York State to open Monday, the DEC has other ideas.

The Department of Environmental Conservation will keep all of its campgrounds and pavilions closed for overnight use until June 7, according to its website. The department will issue refunds to people will prior reservations. The DEC website also states that new camping reservations are still suspended, and will be until further notice.

Campers cannot pitch their tents at DEC campgrounds quite yet, and according to NYup, state park campgrounds are still up in the air at this point.

“We are finalizing plans to safely reopen State Park campgrounds. Updated information will be available soon,” Dan Keefe, a state parks spokesman, told NYup.

During his daily coronavirus briefing Sunday, Governor Cuomo said campgrounds throughout the state would open on Memorial Day. Although the DEC will keep its campgrounds closed until June 7, private campgrounds are still allowed to operate if they choose, under Cuomo's guidance.

There are, however, new regulations campers must follow, including keeping campsites to a minimum of 2,500 square feet each and wearing masks when social distancing is impossible. Read more about the new camping rules outlined by Governor Cuomo and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente here.