DEC K-9 Helps Bust Unsafe Hunters in CNY

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation's K-9 unit started with one dog and one officer in 1978. Even in their wildest dreams, it's hard to imagine they though the program would be where it's at today. In addition to finding and rescuing lost individuals, the dogs have proved invaluable in assisting with unsafe and illegal hunting.

K9 Phoenix helped solve one of those unsafe hunting complaints recently in Chenango County. Conservation Officer Brett Armstrong and Phoenix were called to a scene in the town of Guilford after a resident became concerned waterfowl hunters were shooting in an unsafe direction toward their residence.

K9 Phoenix was able to locate several shell casings and wads which officers used to determine the hunters were indeed firing in an unsafe manner and in a direction other than over water. The investigation also determined one subject was using lead shot while hunting waterfowl.