DEC Highlighting Women Who Hunt and Fish with Photo Contest

The fastest growing segment of the New York population that hunts and fishes are women. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation wants to highlight the fact in the coming year with photos. Here's how to share yours and be featured in publications.

According to DEC figures, nearly 50,000 women are licensed to hunt in New York and 25% of all anglers are ladies too. The state is highlighting these numbers with a photo contest, " Women Hunt Fish NY ." The best pics will be featured in the DEC's New York State Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide and Conservationist magazine . The photos should feature you doing any of the following:

Preparing to go afield

The act of hunting

After the hunt

With family members

Share the photos via Dropbox at socialmedia@dec.ny.gov. The deadline for contest entries is Dec. 31, 2018.

