Deaths From Coronavirus Continue To Climb In New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York state is nearing 76.000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Cuomo also says the number of deaths has increased to over 1,500.

Over 200,000 New Yorkers have been tested for coronavirus.

The governor says in a bit of good news, nearly 5,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Cuomo says the state has two missions.

One is on the front lines in our hospitals and the second is the battle to get all New Yorkers to stay home.

Cuomo also says the state is looking for more volunteers to join the healthcare force.