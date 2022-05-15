Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.

Here are the deadliest creatures on the planet that can be found in New York:

These creatures from the list of the 24 most deadly creatures on earth are found in New York State.

19. Ants: 30 people per year

Not gonna lie, I HATE insects.

Photo by Salmen Bejaoui on Unsplash Photo by Salmen Bejaoui on Unsplash loading...

18. Jellyfish: 40 people per year

Immersive Jellyfish Installation By Rimini Protokoll Revealed Getty Images loading...

17. Bees: 53 people per year

A couple of years ago I got stung by a bee, as an adult, that $4!t hurt like hell lol.

Photo by leandro fregoni on Unsplash Photo by leandro fregoni on Unsplash loading...

16. Deer: 130 people per year

I'm not gonna lie, I get anxious driving on the backroads in WNY at night.

Photo by Scott Carroll on Unsplash Photo by Scott Carroll on Unsplash loading...



10. Tapeworms: 2,000 people per year

Chinese Farmer Runs School For Adopted Handicapped Orphans Getty Images loading...

4. Dogs: 25,000 people per year

Photo by Duncan Sanchez on Unsplash Photo by Duncan Sanchez on Unsplash loading...

3. Snakes: 50,000 people per year

It's time to cut the grass.

Photo by Meg Jerrard on Unsplash Photo by Meg Jerrard on Unsplash loading...

2. Humans: 475,000 people per year

Welp, definitely not surprised here; humans are some of the most treacherous beings I've ever encountered in my life (don't blame me, blame your manager).

Photo by mauro mora on Unsplash Photo by mauro mora on Unsplash loading...

1. Mosquitoes: 1 million people per year

There's nothing like having a great outdoor moment here in NY (knowing we have a limited summer season) ruined by these blood-sucking vampires.

Say thanks 🙌 Give a shoutout to Егор Камелев on social or copy the text below to attribute. Photo by Егор Камелев on Unsplash

Photo by Егор Камелев on Unsplash loading...

