David Byrne Extends ‘American Utopia’ Tour
After kicking off his American Utopia tour at the beginning of the month, David Byrne has now expanded it, with a new leg of U.S. dates added into September and October.
Byrne will perform more than 100 dates on the tour, his first solo run since 2009. The additional shows, on which he'll be supported by Tune-Yards, begin on Sept. 7 in Long Branch, N.J., and wrap up in Dallas on Oct. 6.
The dates run up and down the East Coast. You can see the full list of shows below.
In what he's been calling an "untethered" performance, Byrne has been drawing on his work with Talking Heads and St. Vincent, as well as his solo work, on a stage void of any mic stands, monitors or amps, so he and his 12-piece band are free to roam as they please.
David Byrne 2018 Tour Dates
03/16 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/19 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Gran Rex
03/20 – Montevido, UY @ Teatro de Verano
03/22 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Pepsi On Stage
03/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/26 – Curitiba, BR @ Teatro Positivo
03/28 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Km De Vantagens Hall
03/29 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Km De Vantagens Hall
04/03 – Mexico City MX @ Metropolitan Theater
04/05 – Monterrey MX @ Auditorio Pabellón M
04/07 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
04/12 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Centre
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall
04/17 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theater
04/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center for the Arts
04/19 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/24 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House
04/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
04/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
04/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Outside Lawn
04/29 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest
05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/05 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/08 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Civic Auditorium
05/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
05/10 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC
05/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Arts
05/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
05/16 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater
05/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater
05/19 – Saskatoon, SASK @ TCU Place
05/20 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
05/21 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater
05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater
05/25 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
05/27 – Portland, OR @ Keller Audiorium
05/28 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center
05/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre
06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater
06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater
06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater
06/05 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center
06/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Arts
06/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
06/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmers Bureau Lawn Amphitheater
06/14 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre
06/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall
06/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo
06/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/23 – Prague, CZ @ Metronome Festival
06/25 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival
06/26 – Wien, AT @ Museumsquartier
06/27 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
06/30 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole
07/03 – Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival
07/05 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/11 – Oeiras, PT @ Cool Jazz Festival
07/13 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival
07/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Cruilla Barcelona
07/17 – Zürich, CH @ Theater 11
07/19 – Ravenna, IT @ Ravenna Festival
07/20 – Perugia, IT @ Umbria Jazz Festival
07/21 – Trieste, IT @ Piazza UNita
07/27 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival
07/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival
07/31 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
08/01 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
08/03 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Center for the Performing Arts
08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Center for the Performing Arts
08/05 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
08/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautcia
08/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Performance Hall
08/10 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater
08/11 – Huber Heightes, OH @ Rose Music Center
08/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
08/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
08/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
08/18 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic Auditorium
08/21 – Sacramento CA @ Community Theater
08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
08/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
08/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
08/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
09/07 – West Long Branch, NJ @ OceanFirst Bank Center
09/08 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
09/09 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
09/11 – Portland, ME @ Merill Auditorium
09/15 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/23 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
09/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater
09/28 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
09/29 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
09/30 – Tampa, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
10/06 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie