David Byrne Extends ‘American Utopia’ Tour

After kicking off his American Utopia tour at the beginning of the month, David Byrne has now expanded it, with a new leg of U.S. dates added into September and October.

Byrne will perform more than 100 dates on the tour, his first solo run since 2009. The additional shows, on which he'll be supported by Tune-Yards , begin on Sept. 7 in Long Branch, N.J., and wrap up in Dallas on Oct. 6.

The dates run up and down the East Coast. You can see the full list of shows below.

In what he's been calling an "untethered" performance, Byrne has been drawing on his work with Talking Heads and St. Vincent , as well as his solo work, on a stage void of any mic stands, monitors or amps, so he and his 12-piece band are free to roam as they please.

David Byrne 2018 Tour Dates

03/16 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/19 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Gran Rex

03/20 – Montevido, UY @ Teatro de Verano

03/22 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Pepsi On Stage

03/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

03/26 – Curitiba, BR @ Teatro Positivo

03/28 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Km De Vantagens Hall

03/29 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Km De Vantagens Hall

04/03 – Mexico City MX @ Metropolitan Theater

04/05 – Monterrey MX @ Auditorio Pabellón M

04/07 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

04/12 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Centre

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall

04/17 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theater

04/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center for the Arts

04/19 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/24 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House

04/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

04/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

04/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Outside Lawn

04/29 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/05 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/08 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Civic Auditorium

05/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

05/10 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC

05/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Arts

05/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

05/16 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater

05/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater

05/19 – Saskatoon, SASK @ TCU Place

05/20 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

05/21 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

05/25 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

05/27 – Portland, OR @ Keller Audiorium

05/28 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center

05/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre

06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater

06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater

06/05 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center

06/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Arts

06/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

06/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmers Bureau Lawn Amphitheater

06/14 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre

06/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall

06/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo

06/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

06/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

06/23 – Prague, CZ @ Metronome Festival

06/25 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

06/26 – Wien, AT @ Museumsquartier

06/27 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

06/30 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole

07/03 – Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival

07/05 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/11 – Oeiras, PT @ Cool Jazz Festival

07/13 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival

07/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Cruilla Barcelona

07/17 – Zürich, CH @ Theater 11

07/19 – Ravenna, IT @ Ravenna Festival

07/20 – Perugia, IT @ Umbria Jazz Festival

07/21 – Trieste, IT @ Piazza UNita

07/27 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

07/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival

07/31 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

08/01 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

08/03 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Center for the Performing Arts

08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Center for the Performing Arts

08/05 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

08/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautcia

08/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Performance Hall

08/10 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater

08/11 – Huber Heightes, OH @ Rose Music Center

08/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

08/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

08/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

08/18 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic Auditorium

08/21 – Sacramento CA @ Community Theater

08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

08/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

08/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

08/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

09/07 – West Long Branch, NJ @ OceanFirst Bank Center

09/08 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

09/09 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

09/11 – Portland, ME @ Merill Auditorium

09/15 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/23 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

09/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater

09/28 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

09/29 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

09/30 – Tampa, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

10/06 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie