Vans to Release David Bowie-Themed Sneakers

Vans have announced a limited-edition line of sneakers inspired by David Bowie . The four designs based on classic LPs are expected in stores next month.

The news follows last month's similar partnership with Led Zeppelin .

As NME reports, Vans has taken artwork related to four of Bowie's classic albums and worked them into the new shoes. The lightning bolt of Aladdin Sane is represented on the Old Skool model, blue polka dots and the word "Space" from Space Oddity are on the Era, Hunky Dory 's mustard yellow and typeface show up on the Slip-On and the bold red typeface and lightning bolt from the Ziggy Stardust period are featured on the Sk8-Hi sneaker.

There's no official release date yet, but NME notes they could arrive as early as April 4, while one Twitter account says April 5. Fans can sign up for alerts related to the shoes on Vans' website .

Vans recently created two shoes for Led Zeppelin, a low-top using the symbols from their untitled fourth album and another with the Hindenburg photo from their debut LP. In the past, the company has released officially licensed shoes featuring Kiss , Iron Maiden , Pearl Jam , Motorhead , Slayer and others.

Bowie has been in the news lately. His early career is expected to be the subject of a movie called Stardust , but Bowie's son, filmmaker Duncan Jones, said the estate has not authorized the film and will not allow any of his dad's music to be used in it. The movie will star Johnny Flynn, Jena Malone and Marc Maron, and is set during his 1971 U.S. trip that reportedly inspired the Ziggy Stardust character.