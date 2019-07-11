David Bowie Ziggy Stardust Barbie Unveiled by Mattel

David Bowie has been immortalized in a new, limited-edition Barbie.

Designed to capture Bowie’s iconic Ziggy Stardust alter-ego, the doll features Barbie donning the singer’s metallic red and blue space suit, along with over-sized platform boots. Additional details include makeup -- featuring Ziggy’s astral sphere forehead icon -- and a bright red hairstyle similar to that made famous by the singer.

Describing the release as “a definitive celebration of two pop culture icons,” toymaker Mattel referred to the late music legend as “the ultimate pop chameleon,” praising his “unique presence in contemporary culture.”

The doll’s packaging will include a specially designed collage, featuring images from Bowie's early career. The limited-edition collectible will retail for $50.

The announcement of Bowie Barbie coincides with the 50th anniversary of the rocker's breakthrough single, “Space Oddity.” Released in 1969, just days before Neil Armstrong landed on the moon, the track peaked at No. 5 on the U.K. charts. Though it originally failed resonate in the U.S., a 1973 reissue climbed to No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Keen Bowie fans will note that the timelines of "Space Oddity" and the Ziggy Stardust character technically do not align. Stardust did not appear until the singer's fifth album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars. The LP was released in 1972, two years after Bowie's breakthrough celestial hit. The singer embodied Ziggy in concert before promptly retiring the character on July 3, 1973.

Bowie’s estate recently announced a special edition boxed set honoring the golden anniversary of “Space Oddity.”