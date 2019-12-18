Get the "how cold is it" jokes ready. The National Weather Service says the coldest temperatures of the season are on the way, prompting Wind Chill Advisory, tonight into Thursday morning.

A round of snow squalls this afternoon into early evening may produce 1 to 3 inches of snow and some brief whiteout conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Onondaga and Madison Counties out of travel concerns during the squalls.

Oneida, Otsego, and Delaware counties are less concerned about the snow, and more focused on the coldest temperatures since last March arriving tonight. Temps begin falling this afternoon, hitting the teens by early evening and single digits overnight.

..WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 TONIGHT UNTIL 10 THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT... Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.

* WHERE... Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida, Otsego, and Delaware counties.

* IMPACTS... The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

We may get another wind chill advisory Thursday night into Friday as forecast temps will be below zero.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Tad & Polly in The Morning from 6AM to 9AM on Big Frog 104. Stream us live, listen on any Alexaie-enabled device, Google Home or on the Big Frog 104 app.