Cuomo Says There Is “No Plan to Reopen Schools”

In his press conference on Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that there is no plan to open schools in near future.

There is no plan to reopen schools. Period.

He said some school districts may be discussing that they plan to reopen. With over 700 school districts, Cuomo says they can't reopen by law, because it violates the plan in place.

If we make a decision to reopen schools, we then would need a whole plan on how to reopen the school. With the right public health standards, with disinfecting. With all the precautions, which is a major, major undertaking. So, we're not there yet.

They are closed through at least May 15. Any decision would be made by the state, he stresses.