Cuomo Orders Investigation Of State Nursing Homes

Governor Andrew Cuomo says hospitalizations for coronavirus in New York are down again and the curve continues to go down as well.

Cuomo says however, there were 438 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

The governor also addressed nursing homes at his daily briefing.

He says the Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Health will be investigating state nursing homes to make sure they’re following the rules.

Meanwhile, the first phase of results from a statewide antibody study are in.

Cuomo says about 3,000 antibody samples were collected in 19 counties over two days.

He says preliminary estimates show a nearly 14 percent infection rate.