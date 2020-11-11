With the second wave of the coronavirus growing larger and having the potential to infect more than the first, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new COVID-19 related restrictions on businesses on Wednesday, and a one that may effect your Thanksgiving plans.

First, Coumo has ordered all restaurants, bars, and gyms in the state must now closely nightly at 10:00 p.m., effective this Friday night. In fact, on Twitter Cuomo said it pertains to any business in the state that has a liquor license:

On Tuesday, New York State's COVID-19 positivity testing rate was over 3%. That rate had been below 1% for much the last few months. Locally, Oneida County's cases total has reached levels it never saw in the first wave.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The county broke its own single-day new case total on Tuesday with 68 positive test results, and the county's active case total grew to over 500 for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic. -----------------------------------------------------------