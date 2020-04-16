Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday announced he is extending the “New York State on PAUSE” mandate until May 15.

He would like to see the COVID-19 infection rate lower before he reopens schools and businesses.

Cuomo also tweeted, “Our strategy for reopening New York and bringing people out of their home at the appropriate time:

1) Do no harm: Control the rate of infection

2) Surge/flex: Strengthen the healthcare system

3) Test/trace: Need federal partnership

4) Phased return — not all at on."

Schools will also remain closed through the 14th of May. We'll give more details when released from the NYS Department of Education.