Cuomo Extends ‘New York State on PAUSE’ Until May 15th

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday announced he is extending the “New York State on PAUSE” mandate until May 15.

He would like to see the COVID-19 infection rate lower before he reopens schools and businesses.

Cuomo also tweeted, “Our strategy for reopening New York and bringing people out of their home at the appropriate time:

  • 1) Do no harm: Control the rate of infection
  • 2) Surge/flex: Strengthen the healthcare system
  • 3) Test/trace: Need federal partnership
  • 4) Phased return — not all at on."

Schools will also remain closed through the 14th of May. We'll give more details when released from the NYS Department of Education.

