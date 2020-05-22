Cuomo Announces More COVID19 Testing Sites

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state is launching a new pilot program with 52 independent pharmacies to conduct 7,000 COVID-19 tests a week.

Cuomo says that’s in addition to 700-plus locations where New Yorkers can already get tested.

You can find a test site near you at coronavirus.health.ny.gov.

The governor also announced a $100 million New York Forward Loan Fund.

He says it will focus on minority and women-owned businesses and small businesses with 20 or fewer employees.

And as the warm weather approaches, the Governor is asking New Yorkers to remain vigilant in the coming months. Cuomo again stressed the importance of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Meanwhile, Cuomo says there were 109 coronavirus deaths in New York yesterday.