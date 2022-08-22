What Are The Covid Restrictions At The 2022 New York State Fair?

What are some, if any, COVID restrictions at the 2022 Great New York State Fair?

In the 2022 Rules of Conduct for the Great New York State Fair, there are no COVID restrictions in place. This is a change from last years fair, or no fair at all in 2020.

That means masks are not required anywhere on the grounds, nor will fairgoers be forced to show vaccination proof."

Syracuse.com reports that no restrictions follows the guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the New York Department of Health. There will still be hand sanitizer available at every gate of the fair, various locations throughout the fair, and in the restrooms too.

The only semi restriction fairgoers could see would be if you choose to ride a Centro bus from the parking lots to the gate. Masks are still required on all Centro buses. If fairgoers would like masks, they are available on a first-come, first-served basis at building entrances.

Reminder Of Prohibited Items Inside The Fair

Here's a quick reminder of prohibited items for the fairgrounds: Alcoholic Beverages not purchased on-site, pepper spray, chemical mace, and any other similar personal defense items, Drones or Quad-copters, Selfie Sticks, Signs, Placards, Roller Blades, Roller Skates, Skate Boards, Scooters, other than power mobility scooters used by persons with limited mobility, Segways, unless employed as a mobility device to accommodate a person with a disability, Hover Boards, and Bicycles or any other similar items. Bags, backpacks, coolers, purses, and fanny packs are permitted but are subject to search upon entry to the New York State Fairgrounds. You can read a full list online here.

