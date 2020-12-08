COVID is closing four more businesses in the Syracuse area, some indefinitely, some permanently.

The Franklin Lunch & Grill on North Salina Street in Syracuse is no more. The landmark restaurant, founded in 1962 is up for sale. Owner Joe Corasaniti closed in April when the coronavirus pandemic hit and restrictions were put in place. Now, he says he's had enough. "Yes, if this pandemic did not happen I would still be open, but I was still thinking of selling," Corasaniti told Syracuse.com.

Shifty’s Bar & Grill on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse will close the bar on Dec. 31. Takeout will continue until then. Plans are to re-open after things get back to normal. "It is very difficult to continue to operate and be profitable while other establishments nearby are open to the public. While we understand we may be able to open again with capacity restrictions some time in the near future, we’ve determined that social distancing requirements have made it impossible for Shifty’s to continue to do business as usual," the Bar & Grill shared on Facebook. "We will reopen when everyone can come in and enjoy Shiftys the way it’s supposed to be and when it is safe to do so."

Village Burger in Liverpool closed permanently Sunday, December 6th after the COVID cut sales in half.

Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids on Erie Boulevard in DeWitt closed after being placed in Governor Cuomo's 'Orange Zone.' "After much consideration and with a heavy heart, we have made the tough decision to remain closed permanently, the business shared on Facebook.

That's just the recent closures. Several business owners decided over the past few months to not re-opening their doors, either permanently or at least until the coronavirus is under control.

Ocean Blue on Genesee Street in Utica closed indoor dining, going to takeout only in November.

Apex Entertainment in Destiny USA is closed indefinitely after receiving COVID violation fines.

Out of the Way Cafe in Utica closed November 6th.

The Kartrite Resort in the Catskills, with the largest indoor water park, closed in August and won't reopen until the coronavirus pandemic is over. Water Safari in Old Forge didn't open for the summer season this year either.

Greenwood Wines and Liquors in East Syracuse closed in August due to the pandemic.

The Adirondack Cheese Company closed the Clinton store in June. The Barneveld store remains open.

The Black Cat Restaurant in South Utica closed after 14 years in May.