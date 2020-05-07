Covid-19 Takes Down 200th Lewis County Fair

The list of annual summer events getting cancelled from the Covid-19 pandemic seems never ending. Today it's the planned 200th celebration of the Lewis County Fair getting axed.

The annual gathering of family and friends to celebrate the farming community, unique foods and carnival rides was set to commemorate their bicentennial July 21 through the 25. Fair Board President Douglas Hanno made the announcement saying the board of directors has been closely monitoring CDC recommendations, New York State’s PAUSE executive order and the recommendations of state and local health authorities.

we have made the very difficult decision to cancel this year’s Lewis County Fair scheduled for July 21 –

25 Since this would have been our 200th edition of the Lewis County fair, this was a difficult decision to reach but we feel it is the socially correct thing to do.

Hanno says they'll plan to celebrate the 200th edition of the Lewis County Fair next year. Fair dates will be July 20 – 24, 2021. You can read the boards press release at Lewis County Fair.org