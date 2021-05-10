COVID-19 Positive Volunteers Needed Across New York State For Paid Research Studies

Have you or a loved one across New York State received a positive test for COVID-19 during the pandemic? You could take part in a research study and get paid $800 and up.

AcurianHealth is currently looking for those who have tested positive, or those who have not received test results or even been tested yet, but have coronavirus symptoms. It's all for research study purposes.

Research studies are an important part of developing potential future treatment options for COVID-19. Today, doctors are looking for people with a positive coronavirus test or symptoms to volunteer for these studies, and they will even cover testing if needed.

Those who qualify may receive payment up to $800, which varies by study. Want to see if you qualify? Find out at Help Covid Research.

Take Part In A Rochester Study

Rochester Clinical Research is currently seeking volunteers over the age of 18 years old for a COVID-19 Vaccine research study. The compensation ranges between $1,475 - $1,700.

The purpose of this study will be to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccine in adults. The study will last approximately 12-13 months with 8-9 visits to our office.

Study-related care is available to participants at no cost and health insurance is not required nor needed. Compensation for time and travel is available between $1,475-$1,700 to those who qualify.

Other New York Studies Taking Place

Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons are hosting various researh studies as well. The research takes place through these medical schools. You can read more online here.